Trump makes no mention of ending ceasefire with Iran at NATO leaders' meeting — media

ANKARA, July 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump did not mention ending the ceasefire with Iran or disagreements over Greenland or Spain during a meeting of NATO leaders in Ankara, Reuters reported, citing a source.

According to the report, Trump "did not repeat his criticism of NATO ally Spain nor his announcement of the termination of an interim ceasefire deal with Iran during the meeting." "Nor did he mention the issue of Greenland," the news agency added.

Trump had previously said that the ceasefire with Iran was no longer in effect. He also argued that disagreements over Greenland's status had strained relations between the United States and other NATO members. The US president has also criticized Spain's policies and said that the United States does not want to conduct trade with the country.