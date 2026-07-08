Hungary to boost military spending to 5% of GDP by 2035 — Hungarian PM

ANKARA, July 8. /TASS/. Hungary's new government intends to raise the country's military expenditure to 5% of gross domestic product by 2035, in line with common NATO goals, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said at the NATO summit in Ankara.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a North Atlantic Alliance leaders' meeting in Ankara, Magyar stated that "The Hungarian government has decided to increase military spending in a predictable manner, and we will reach 5% by 2035."

Magyar also stressed that the new government of the country is determined to restore Hungary's full-fledged role within the alliance as a "reliable ally."

The summit's final declaration is expected to confirm NATO members' commitment to increase their defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035.