Qatar demands Iran stop threatening shipping after tanker attack — Foreign Ministry

DOHA, July 7. /TASS/. Qatari authorities have demanded that Iran immediately cease actions threatening international shipping following the attack on a Qatari LNG tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, the official spokesman for the emirate's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majid bin Mohammed al-Ansari has said. "We demand that the Islamic Republic of Iran immediately cease any actions that undermine regional security or threaten the safety of international shipping, and stop jeopardizing global energy supplies for opportunistic reasons," he wrote on his X social media page.

Al-Ansari emphasized that Doha holds Tehran "fully legally responsible for this attack, as well as for any damage and consequences." He also called the attack on the Al Rekayyat liquefied natural gas vessel an "unacceptable attack" on energy supply chains and a "gross violation of international law."

Earlier, Reuters, citing a source, reported that the Qatari tanker Al Rekayyat, carrying LNG, suffered significant damage and was at risk of explosion due to a fire in its engine room following a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz. According to Iran's IRIB broadcaster, the vessel was attempting to pass through the strait with the support of the US Navy and "was targeted after ignoring repeated warnings.".