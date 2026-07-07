Trump convinced that Erdogan helps resove conflict in Ukraine

ANKARA, July 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan is facilitating peace in Ukraine through his actions and decisions.

Answering to reporters’ questions during a bilateral meeting with the Turkish leader on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump said he was getting along well with both Vladimir Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I get along very well with both, and we're going to get it settled, and President Erdogan is helping us get it settled, as he's helping with Iran," Trump said.