US troop presence near Iran to return to pre-conflict levels under final deal — Vance

WASHINGTON, June 18. /TASS/. The United States is prepared to reduce its military presence near Iran to pre-conflict levels during the final stages of implementing a peace agreement, US Vice President JD Vance said at a White House press conference.

"This is the final deal. This is assuming that the Iranians comply, that they give us verification, that they take real substantial conduct towards this peace agreement. What we're saying is that we will withdraw troops to the pre-conflict level, meaning we're not going to keep a couple of extra aircraft carrier groups over there," Vance said.

According to the vice president, neither Washington nor Tehran is interested in maintaining an expanded US military presence in the Middle East once the terms of the agreement are fulfilled.

"The Iranians don't want that. Frankly, we don't want that either," Vance said.