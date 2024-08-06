Minnesota governor agrees to run for US vice president in Democratic campaign

WASHINGTON, August 6. /TASS/. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz gave his consent to run for US vice president as part of the Democratic campaign.

"It is the honor of a lifetime to join Kamala Harris in this campaign," he said on X. "I’m all in."

Harris, the Democratic contender for the office of US president, invited him to be her running mate earlier on Tuesday.

The US will hold a presidential election on November 5. Incumbent US President Joe Biden was earlier expected to be nominated for reelection as at a Democratic Party convention in Chicago, which is scheduled for August 19-22. However, after Biden's fiasco at the televised election debate with Trump on June 27, calls intensified for the incumbent president to quit the race. Further developments caused the electorate’s support for Biden to tank. On July 21, he decided to step down from the race and supported the nomination of Harris as a candidate for the top US office.