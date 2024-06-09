Israel hits Hezbollah military facilities in Lebanon — IDF

TEL AVIV, June 9. /TASS/. Israel has delivered airstrikes on Hezbollah military facilities in Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"a short while ago, IAF (Israeli Air Force - TASS) fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Chebaa. Simultaneously, two additional military structures were struck in aerial strikes in the areas of Aitaroun and Markaba, as well as terrorist infrastructure in the area of Aitaroun and a Hezbollah launcher in the area of At Tiri which was used to fire into Israeli territory," it said, adding that Israeli troops "identified terrorists entering a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Houla in southern Lebanon" and hit this facility.

It also said that earlier in the day a terrorist group had fired anti-aircraft missiles at Israeli fighter jets operating over Lebanon. "No danger was posed to the fighter jets and no injuries were reported. A few minutes later, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorist cell that carried out the launches in the area of Tyre," it added.