Kiev to get four times more munitions compared to 2023 — German top brass

BRUSSELS, February 14. /TASS/. Ukraine will get 3-4 times more munitions during this year compared to 2023, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in Brussels upon arrival at the regular meeting of the contact group on military assistance to Kiev (Ramstein format).

"I can say that we expect to deliver three to four times more artillery shells to Ukraine this year than we did in 2023," Pistorius said. "The figures are increasing, which is good for Ukraine and thus for us," the minister asserted. He said that Germany budgeted 3.5 billion euro for ammunition production in 2024. According to him, the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine "will ultimately be determined also on the assembly lines."

"We do what we can. We are making purchases overseas. That should be enough," Pistorius continued. "In addition, we will expand our [assembly] capacity," he informed. Nevertheless, according to the minister, the risk remains that ammunition "will not be available every day in the amount required." The head of the Defense Ministry noted that "no one knows how to do magic."