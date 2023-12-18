Turkey, Hungary to sign 16 agreements during Erdogan’s visit to Budapest

ISTANBUL, December 18. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Hungary on December 18; a total of 16 agreements on cooperation in various areas are expected to be signed during the visit, Anadolu reports.

According to the report, this will make it possible to increase the trade volume to $6 billion per year, and up to $10 billion in the future.

Erdogan’s visit to Hungary coincides with the 100th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. During the trip, Erdogan is expected to meet with President Katalin Novak and Prime Minister Viktor Orban. A meeting of the bilateral high-level council for strategic partnership is planned.

The sides are also expected to discuss issues of Turkey’s EU integration and the situation in the Gaza Strip.