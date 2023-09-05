NATO defense chiefs to hold annual military conference in Oslo on September 15-17

BRUSSELS, September 5. /TASS/. NATO defense officials will hold the annual Military Committee Conference in Norway’s Oslo on September 15-17, the NATO press office reported.

"At the invitation of General Eirik Kristoffersen, Chief of the Norwegian armed forces, the NATO Chiefs of Defense will gather in Oslo from September 15 to 17 for their annual Military Committee Conference. The agenda will focus on strengthening the alliance’s deterrence and defense posture," the statement said.

According to it, "the NATO and Invitee Chiefs of Defense will take forward the decisions taken by the Allied Heads of State and Government at the Vilnius Summit in July 2023." "In Vilnius, NATO leaders took major steps to strengthen NATO’s defense and deterrence for the long term, across all domains and against all threats and challenges," the press office pointed out.

The statement also pointed out that the key topic of the meeting in Oslo will be the NATO regional plans. "[The] geographically specific plans that are designed to deter and defend against the two threats described in the Strategic Concept and the NATO Military Strategy: Russia and terrorist groups. <…> In Oslo, the Chiefs of Defense will address how to make these plans fully executable," the statement noted.