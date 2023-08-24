IN BRIEF: BRICS Declaration on voice of Global South, drift away from dollar, UN reform

JOHANNESBURG, August 24. /TASS/. The leaders of the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) have adopted the final declaration of the 15th Johannesburg-2 summit. The 94-point document is devoted mostly to economic issues and cooperation, while Ukraine is mentioned only once.

The decision to expand the group was the summit’s main outcome.

TASS has summarized the key ideas of the summit's final document.

BRICS expansion

Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will become full members as of January 1, 2024.

The BRICS foreign ministers were instructed to draw up a list of likely partner countries. A report on this issue should be presented at the next summit to be held in Kazan in 2024.

Economic cooperation

Commitment to strengthening macroeconomic coordination and deepening economic cooperation was reaffirmed. The participants in the association announced plans to enhance cooperation in agriculture to ensure food security. It is noted that the BRICS countries account for a third of the world's food production.

BRICS advocates the use of national currencies in trade and financial transactions between the countries of the association.

The association is against trade barriers, including those imposed by a number of developed countries under the pretext of combating climate change.

Call for reforms

The UN is seen as a cornerstone of the system of international relations. The BRICS members reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism and international law. At the same time, the BRICS support the idea of reforming the UN, including the Security Council, and support wider representation of the developing countries in the Security Council.

The World Trade Organization and Bretton Woods financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund, should also be reformed.

Commitment to dialog

The BRICS countries are concerned about conflicts around the world and advocate their peace resolution through talks. The association supports diplomatic solutions to conflicts in Niger, Libya and Sudan on the basis of the UN and the African Union. BRICS also welcomes all efforts to promote a political and negotiated solution to the Syrian crisis.

The resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue should be peaceful and diplomatic.

Ukrainian conflict

BRICS members noted with appreciation the "mediation proposals" aimed at a peace settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, including an African peacekeeping mission.

G20

G20 maintains its leading role as a multilateral forum for international economic and financial cooperation, bringing together industrialized states, emerging market economies and developing countries alike, where the leading economies jointly seek solutions to global challenges.

The BRICS countries are committed to a balanced approach aimed at strengthening and integrating the voice of the Global South into the G20 agenda during the Indian presidency in 2023 and the Brazilian and South African presidencies in 2024 and 2025.

Confronting pandemics

The unbalanced global economic recovery after the pandemic is increasing global inequalities.

The BRICS countries are committed to intensifying efforts in pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. In this regard, the BRICS members consider it important to continue supporting the virtual BRICS Vaccine Research and Development Center.

Fighting corruption and terrorism

There is a need to enhance international cooperation to combat illicit financial flows as well as to increase joint counter-terrorism work.

The BRICS countries called for the early adoption of a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism by the UN members, as well as the launching of negotiations on an international convention on the prevention of acts of chemical and biological terrorism on the platform of the Conference on Disarmament.