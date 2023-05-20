G7 countries reaffirm commitment to maintaining stability around Taiwan — statement

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 20. /TASS/. The Group of Seven (G7) countries confirm the need to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait, according to a statement adopted at the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

"We reaffirm the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as indispensable to security and prosperity in the international community. There is no change in the basic positions of the G7 members on Taiwan, including stated one China policies," the statement reads.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after suffering a defeat in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces.