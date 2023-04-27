Washington imposes sanctions against FSB, IRGC for 'wrongful detention of US citizens'

WASHINGTON, April 27. /TASS/. The US Administration imposes sanctions for "wrongful detention of US citizens" against the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia and Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence, including four representatives of the latter’s command.

"Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned four senior officials of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Intelligence Organization (IRGC-IO), an entity that is being concurrently designated by the State Department for its role in the hostage-taking or wrongful detention of U.S. nationals in Iran," reads the press release on the US Department of the Treasury website. "Concurrent with this action, OFAC implemented the Department of State’s designation of Russia’s Federal Security Service, in addition to the IRGC-IO, for their involvement in the wrongful detention of U.S. nationals abroad."

"Today’s action targets senior officials and security services in Iran and Russia that are responsible for the hostage-taking or wrongful detention of USnationals abroad," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said, according to the press release. "We are committed to bringing home wrongfully detained U.S. nationals and acting against foreign threats to the safety of U.S. nationals abroad."