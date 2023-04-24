Russia's calls to investigate Nord Stream terrorist attacks 'go to the wind' — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russia's calls for an impartial, transparent and inclusive investigation into the terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines are being ignored by Western countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No matter how much we shout, no matter how much we call on everyone for an impartial, transparent, inclusive investigation, everything just goes to the wind, nothing is heard, no feedback, no concerns," he said.

Peskov noted that a terrorist attack of such a scale as on the Nord Streams could not have been arranged by "some kind of universal doctor Evil like in a James Bond movie." He stressed that a "very powerful state" must have been behind the act, but no one wants to investigate the terrorist attack.

On September 27 last year, Nord Stream AG reported unprecedented damage that occurred the day before on three strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines. On September 26, Swedish seismologists registered two explosions on pipeline routes. Russia’s Prosecutor General's Office launched criminal proceedings over an act of international terrorism.