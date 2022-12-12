Assets of Russian state broadcaster VGTRK in EU will be frozen — Euroobserver

BRUSSELS, December 12. /TASS/. The assets of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) and the National Media Group media holding in the EU are to be frozen, the Euroobserver portal reported on Monday with reference to the draft of the ninth package of restrictions.

"The VGTRK and National Media Group state-media holding companies, state broadcaster ANO TV-Novosti, and the Strategic Culture Foundation in Moscow, which the EU describes as a front for Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, are to have their EU assets frozen," the portal says.

According to the agenda of the meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU (Coreper), heads of EU foreign affairs ministries failed to agree on the 9th package of sanctions against Russia at a meeting in Brussels, the draft was returned for consideration by permanent representatives.

On December 7, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented a draft of the 9th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes blacklisting up to 200 individuals, companies and organizations, including 3 banks, enterprises of the military-industrial complex, the energy complex and the mining industry.