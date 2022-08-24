Hungary does not plan to impose restrictions on visas to Russians — Foreign Minister

VIENNA, August 24. /TASS/. The Hungarian government does not intend to impose any restrictions on entry visas to Russian citizens, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto announced on Wednesday following a telephone conversation with his Estonian counterpart Urmas Reinsalu.

"We share the position of the German Chancellor and have no plans to impose any restrictions," Szijjarto wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by Meta corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

He further stated that the talks were initiated by the Estonian minister and was almost entirely focused on the situation in Ukraine. At the same time, he stated that according to the Hungarian government, sanctions on Russia do not contribute to the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis.