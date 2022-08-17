Some intriguers in US wish to trigger crisis over Taiwan similar to Ukrainian one — expert

SHANGHAI, August 17. /TASS/. Some intriguers in the United States have been conducting provocations over the Taiwan issue in attempts to stage a replica of the Ukrainian crisis in the Taiwan Strait, the Deputy Director of the Shanghai Institute for International Studies, Yan Anlin, told TASS on Wednesday.

"The US side continues provocations against China. The main reason is that some American politicians in pursuit of their own selfish aims are trying to reproduce something similar to the Ukrainian crisis and add fuel to the fire in relations between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait," the expert said.

He believes that this should not be allowed at a time when the Chinese government and people show firm determination to protect their country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The Chinese government will continue to take effective countermeasures and to comprehensively strike back in the military, economic, diplomatic and public spheres in various ways, including regular military exercises in the Taiwan Strait," Yan said.

Since early August, China's armed forces have conducted a series of military exercises along its coast amid growing tensions in the Taiwan Strait following US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei on August 2-3. The Chinese army has carried out large-scale drills including rocket launches in six areas around Taiwan.

Currently, military drills are underway in a number of areas of the South China Sea and Yellow Sea. In this way, China responded to a recent two-day visit to Taiwan by a delegation of American legislators. The group included five Congress members from the Democratic and Republican parties. Their arrival on the island drew sharp criticism from Beijing.