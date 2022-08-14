Talks with Afghan commerce minister to be held in Moscow on August 15, says source

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. An Afghan delegation headed by the minister of commerce and trade Nooruddin Azizi from the interim of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) will arrive in Moscow for talks on August 15, a diplomatic source told TASS on Sunday.

"I can confirm that an Afghan delegation headed by the minister of commerce and trade will visit Moscow on Monday," the source said.

Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov announced preparations for a visit of Nooruddin Azizi to Moscow in June, adding that the minister had approached Russia with a list of goods, which interest Kabul, including oil products, wheat, various types of other civilian goods.