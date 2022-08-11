Washington’s policy towards Taiwan may trigger US-China armed conflict — expert

SHANGHAI, August 11. /TASS/. An armed conflict between China and the United States will be a possibility, if Washington continues its current policy towards Taiwan, infringing on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Deputy Director of the Shanghai Institute for International Studies, Yan Anlin, told TASS on Thursday.

"If the US government and strategy and policy makers are determined to see China's development as a threat to the US and are not ready to abandon the strategy of using the Taiwan issue for containing China, if they intend to continue to use the ‘salami slicing tactic’ by constantly interfering in China’s internal affairs under the pretext of addressing the Taiwan issue and infringing on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China, including the regular sending of aircraft and warships to the Taiwan Strait in attempts to demonstrate military superiority, then contradictions and clashes between China and the United States will become unavoidable. The emergence of rifts in the military sphere and even an armed conflict should not be ruled out," the expert said.

Ball in US court

Yan stressed that the ball was currently in the US court.

"China does not wish a conflict with the United States, but when it comes to China's fundamental interests, such as state sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Chinese side will have no other choice," Yan believes.

Peaceful coexistence between China and the United States is possible, he says, but for this, policymakers in Washington must revise their attitude towards China’s development.

"We are certain that all people in their right mind in the United States will be able to comprehensively, reasonably and objectively see China’s development and move China-US relations along the track of healthy, stable and harmonious development," Yan concluded.

Taiwan crisis

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the whole Asia-Pacific region soared after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taipei on August 2-3, which drew sharp criticism from mainland China. Beijing had repeatedly warned Washington that it would retaliate, if Pelosi, who occupies third place in the US government hierarchy, visited Taiwan. On August 4, the Chinese military began large-scale exercises, including rocket launches in six areas around Taiwan. These exercises were supposed to end at noon on Sunday (07:00 Moscow time), but were prolonged indefinitely.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces under Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in the Chinese civil war. Taipei has since retained the flag and some other attributes of the former Republic of China, which had existed on the mainland before the Communists came to power. According Beijing’s official position, supported by most countries, including Russia, it is one of China’s provinces.