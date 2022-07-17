Two volunteers killed in Saturday’s HIMARS attack on city in LPR — mayor

LUGANSK, July 17. /TASS/. The head of a local charity mission and a volunteer were killed in a Ukrainian HIMARS attack on Alchevsk late on Saturday, Albert Apshev, mayor of the city in the Lugansk People’s Republic, told TASS on Sunday, citing preliminary reports.

"Two bodies were extracted from under the rubble. <…> People have identified them as Kirill Gubarev, the head of [a local Food for Life charity], and his fellow-volunteer," the mayor said.

The volunteers were making hot meals for people in the LPR’s liberated areas when the depot they were staying at came under fire.

"They were about to depart for Severodonetsk and Lisichansk to deliver hot meals to people located there," Apshev added.

A bus and trolleybus depot and a healthcare facility were damaged in a Ukrainian shelling attack using a US-made HIMARS launcher on Saturday. The LPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center specified that six rockets were fired, with two civilians killed. Six apartment blocks were also damaged.