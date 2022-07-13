Process of diplomatic relations’ establishment between DPR, North Korea is underway

DONTESK, July 13. /TASS/. Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Wednesday that a process of establishing diplomatic relations between the republic and North Korea had been launched.

"This process is already underway and it would be incorrect to speak on my behalf about its final results," Pushilin said speaking in an interview with the Donetsk news agency.

DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said on July 12 that talks were launched with North Korea on the DPR’s sovereignty recognition. DPR head Pushilin confirmed later in the day that North Korea decided to recognize the DPR.

On July 13, North Korean Ambassador to Russia Sin Hong-chol had presented a document on Pyongyang’s recognition of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to DPR Ambassador to Moscow Olga Makeyeva.

The Embassy of North Korea in Moscow later confirmed that Pyongyang recognized the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.