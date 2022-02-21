Biden asked Macron to organize US-Russia summit — Reuters

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden asked French President Emmanuel Macron to make an offer of a summit to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported on Monday referring to an official from the French Presidency.

"We’re slowly changing the course of things. We’re creating a diplomatic perspective the Kremlin accepts," the source said. "He is a facilitator," the source said in comments on Macron’s role.

On Sunday, Elysee Palace said that Putin and Biden had accepted the principle of such a summit on security and strategic stability in Europe.

There are no specific plans for a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States yet, but it is possible provided that the leaders deem it appropriate, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"President Biden accepted in principle a meeting with President Putin following that engagement, again, if an invasion hasn’t happened," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia's potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded," serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.