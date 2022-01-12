Armenian Defense Ministry reports serviceman killed on border with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, January 12. /TASS/. The body of an Armenian serviceman killed in a shootout on the border with Azerbaijan was found overnight on Wednesday, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

"In the zone of intense skirmish, which began after the provocation committed on January 11 by Azerbaijani subdivisions in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, on the same day at midnight, the body of an RA Armed Forces serviceman, private Vahan Vachagan Babayan (born in 2003) was found with a fatal gunshot wound," the statement noted.

On Tuesday night, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported two servicemen killed in the shootout with the Azerbaijani army in the eastern sector of the border. Another two servicemen were wounded, their condition is stable.