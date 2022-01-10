CSTO proved its potential in action in Kazakhstan — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, January 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has proven its potential and ability to act swiftly and efficiently in the Kazakhstan case.

"Our organization has proven it potential, its ability to act swiftly, decisively and efficiently," the Russian leader said at the CSTO Collective Security Council meeting Monday.

According to Putin, "every ally contributed to completion of missions within the CSTO forces group."

"It includes forces from every member state without exception, who are already actively carrying out the operational activities," the Russian leader said.

According to Putin,"this indicates that the long-lasting, meticulous work on establishment of a comprehensive system of CSTO member states’ security, including the collective peacekeeping forces, bears its fruit.".