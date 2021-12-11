US diplomat Donfried to visit Moscow, Kiev on Dec. 13-15 - Department of State

WASHINGTON, December 11. /TASS/. Karen Donfried, the US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, will make visits to Moscow and Kiev on December 13-15, and then will travel to Brussels to consult with allies and partners, the US Department of State said in a press release on Saturday.

"Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Dr. Karen Donfried will travel to Kyiv, Ukraine and Moscow, Russia December 13-15 to meet with senior government officials to discuss Russia’s military buildup and to reinforce the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. Assistant Secretary Donfried will emphasize that we can make diplomatic progress on ending the conflict in the Donbas through implementation of the Minsk agreements in support of the Normandy Format," the press release says.

"Dr. Donfried will then travel to Brussels, Belgium December 15-16 to consult with NATO Allies and EU partners on efforts to pursue a diplomatic solution," the Department of State concluded.

On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the West’s irresponsible behavior towards Ukraine paves the way for serious military risks, even going as far as a large-scale conflict in Europe. The ministry added that Moscow had taken notice of US President Joe Biden’s readiness, voiced at his talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on December 7, to establish a serious dialogue on the issues related to ensuring Russia’s security.

Nevertheless, according to the ministry, various unfettered interpretations of Russia’s stance have been multiplying in recent days, which impels Moscow to clarify once again that it is unacceptable to escalate a confrontation with Russia. Instead of putting their Ukrainian proxies in place, NATO countries are prodding Kiev towards taking aggressive steps, the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized.