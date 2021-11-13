US conveys concern over situation on Belarusian-Polish border to Russia, Biden says

WASHINGTON, November 13. /TASS/. US authorities have conveyed to Moscow and Minsk their concern over the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border. According to the White House press pool, US President Joe Biden made this remark to journalists on Friday before leaving for his Camp David residence in Maryland.

"It’s of great concern. We’ve communicated our concern to Russia. We’ve communicated our concern to Belarus. We think it’s a problem," the press pool quoted the American president as saying.

The migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland where the migrants have been flocking since the beginning of the year, sharply aggravated on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from Belarus and refused to leave the area. Some of them attempted to enter Poland by destroying a barbed-wire fence. EU countries have accused Minsk of the intentional escalation of the crisis and have called for sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the Western countries themselves were to blame for the situation since people were fleeing the war in their homelands because of the West’s actions.