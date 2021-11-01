Biden says Russia, China ‘didn’t show up’ on climate change commitments

ROME, November 1. /TASS/. As a result of the G20 summit in Rome the disappointment on the climate agenda relates to the positions of Russia and China, US President Joe Biden reported on Sunday.

"The disappointment relates to the fact that Russia, not only Russia but China, basically didn’t show up in terms of any commitments to deal with climate change," the American president said.

"There’s a reason why people should be disappointed that I found it disappointing myself," Biden stressed. "It’s going to require us to continue to focus on what China’s not doing what Russia is not doing or that Saudi Arabia is not doing."

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the G20 summit session on Climate Change and Environment on Sunday, called for a comprehensive and joint solution to climate problems. The Russian leader stressed that climate change issues are of paramount importance. He noted that Russia has been experiencing the effects of global warming. The head of state added that the Russian side actively participates in international efforts to preserve climate. In particular, it fulfills all its obligations under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, consistently implements a policy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, takes steps to improve the energy efficiency of the economy, modernize the electric power industry, and reduce associated gas emissions from oil production.

A Group of 20 (G20) summit was held in Rome this weekend. Russian President Vladimir Putin, China’s President Xi Jinping and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke at the forum via a videoconference.