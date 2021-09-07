Senior Russian, Saudi diplomats discuss bilateral priorities

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov had a meeting with the director of the European Department of Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry in Moscow to discuss further development of the bilateral cooperation as well as the Yemen settlement prospects.

"Priority issues in the further development of friendly Russian-Saudi relations were discussed, particularly in the context of implementation of the highest-level agreements achieved earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry also noted that the Saudi envoy to Moscow took part in the talks as well. "The parties also had an extensive exchange of opinions on the current Middle Eastern issues with an emphasis placed on issues of a rapid settlement of the military, political and humanitarian crisis in Yemen," the statement adds.

The senior Saudi official also had extensive consultations with the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for the Syrian settlement on the same day.