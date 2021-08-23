No consensus in EU on accepting Afghan refugees - Slovenia’s prime minister

BRUSSELS, August 23./TASS/. There is no consensus whatsoever among the European Union countries, not even the majority in favor of accepting Afghan refugees, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa said in a tweet on Sunday.

"The EU countries must themselves decide whether they want to have a new wave of migrants or not. Currently, it is not only that there is no consensus, but there is not even the qualified or at least the simple majority [at the Council of the EU] to do this," said the prime minister of Slovenia, which holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of this year.