Palestine’s Abbas announces election delay as voting can’t go ahead in East Jerusalem

CAIRO, April 30. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has announced on Friday that the Palestinian general elections will be postponed until it is guaranteed that East Jerusalem residents can take part in them, he declared the decision following a meeting with Palestinian factions in Ramallah, Sky News Arabia reports.

"The elections should cover all Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem. Therefore, they are delayed until voting can be guaranteed there," he said. "Meetings aimed at ending the [inter-Palestinian] split will continue, we will work on forming a government of national unity which will adhere to all international decisions."

Earlier on Thursday, the leader said that elections in East Jerusalem "are not a technical issue but a political one of primary importance." "The work to restore national unity in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem has been ongoing since 2007, a lot of efforts have been made to achieve that," he noted. "All factions unanimously agreed to conduct legislative and presidential elections as well as elections to the National Council, we carried out enormous work for that, particularly in Istanbul and Cairo. We were backed by everyone, including the US and the EU."

According to Abbas, after releasing the election timeline, the Palestinian authorities "waited a response from Israel for three months but received a message through EU representatives from Israel on Thursday that the answer on Jerusalem cannot be received as there is no government that can deal with this issue." Abbas then called on the international community to put pressure on Israel "to stop its aggressive actions." Meanwhile, Hamas, the authority controlling the Gaza Strip, categorically rejected election cancellation or delay even before Abbas’s statement.

The Palestinian president named election dates on January 15. Palestinian territories haven’t had any elections since 2006 even though the presidential and parliamentarian mandates have long expired.