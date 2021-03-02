US sanctions senior Russian officials over Navalny case

WASHINGTON, March 2. /TASS/. The US Treasury Department has introduced its own sanction list in light of the Russian blogger Alexey Navalny case, the agency website informs.

Director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Sergei Kiriyenko, Chief of the Presidential Domestic Policy Directorate Andrei Yarin, Deputy Defense Ministers Alexei Krivoruchko and Pavel Popov were targeted by sanctions. Moreover, the 33rd Central Research Institute and the 27th Scientific Center of Russia’s Defense Ministry, and the State Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology. In addition, the technical document also includes the FSB and the Main Intelligence Directorate (currently called the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces - TASS), who were sanctioned earlier by Washington on other grounds.

Earlier, the European Union announced its own sanctions against Head of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin, Director of the National Guard Viktor Zolotov, head of the Federal Penitentiary Service Alexander Kalashnikov and Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov over the Navalny case. They are all banned from entering the EU or hold assets in EU banks. These are first sanctions that were introduced against Russia as part of the mechanism that envisages responses to human rights violations. Previously, such restrictions were either imposed as part of general sanctions against separate countries or the so-called special mechanisms, for instance for using chemical weapons.