Azerbaijan’s president welcomes Russian peacekeeping mission as stabilizing factor

BAKU, November 21. /TASS/. Baku welcomes the deployment of Russia’s peacekeeping mission to the Nagorno-Karabakh region as an important stabilizing factor, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday.

"We welcome the deployment of Russia’s peacekeeping mission that maintains contact with our agencies and, as far as we know, with Armenia, too. I believe it’s an important stabilizing factor because there have been no serious ceasefire violations since the [trilateral] statement was signed, and I am sure there won’t be," Aliyev pointed out.

Aliyev that the joint statement signed by the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan and the Armenian prime minister, "is a very important political document that in fact put an end to the years-long conflict."