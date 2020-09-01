Neighbors of Belarus try to involve entire EU in "anti-Lukashenko platform" - top diplomat

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Neighbors of Belarus are trying to attract all members of the EU to the anti-Lukashenko positions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated addressing the first-year students and the instructors of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.
Russia’s top diplomat pointed out that Belarus has issues needed to be discussed but the Belarusian people have every opportunity to do so on their own. "Yet to attempt to be immediately some kind of a judge, as our Western colleagues do, and to deliver verdicts immediately by introducing sanctions and other threats, we consider this unacceptable in the modern world. Unfortunately these habits manifest themselves in the European Union, including the neighbors of the Republic of Belarus above all, who want to attract all EU members to its hard-line anti-Lukashenko platform," he said.