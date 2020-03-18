Singapore reports highest daily coronavirus cases increase

SINGAPORE, March 18. /TASS/. The amount of coronavirus infection cases in Singapore has increased by 47 in the past 24 hour, marking the largest daily increase since the first case was confirmed on January 23, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong announced Wednesday.

"In the past 24 hours, 47 new cases have been registered; 33 people were infected abroad," the Minister said, adding that the total number of cases have reached 313 people.

"We expect significant increase of the number of the infected in the upcoming 2-3 weeks," the official admitted.