At least 200 pieces of Turkish military equipment cross border with Syria - TV

TASS, February 2. At least 200 pieces of the Turkish army’s military equipment, including armored vehicles and tanks, crossed the border with Syria on Sunday, Al Arabiya TV channel reported.

According to the report, this military convoy has been sent to Syria since early Sunday. The convoys are heading towards the Idlib and Aleppo governorates. The Turkish command has reportedly declared an area around the highway linking Aleppo and Latakia as a combat operations zone.

The Asharq Al-Aswat newspaper reported several hours ago that "at least 40 armored vehicles and tanks of the Turkish army" had crossed the border via the Kafr Lusein checkpoint in the north of the Idlib governorate.

A convoy of 30 military transport vehicles crossed into Syria via the same checkpoint on January 28. According to Al Arabiya, the convoy headed for Idlib’s southern areas.

Al Mayadeen TV reported earlier that Syrian government army units encircled a Turkish observation point in the settlement of Maar Hattat located south of a Jabhat al-Nusra (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) stronghold in Maarret al-Nuuman in the south of Idlib. Another Turkish observation point in Sarman in the same governorate was blocked on December 23.