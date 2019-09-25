Ukraine to be remembered as country that triggered US impeachment — former top diplomat

KIEV, September 25. /TASS/. Ukraine will be remembered as a country that triggered an impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump, former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin wrote on Twitter.

"No matter what happens next, Ukraine will remain in the history of the United States as a country that triggered an impeachment inquiry into a US president. Not a joyous prospect," the tweet reads. Klimkin added that "it’s clear to everyone now what Ukraine is capable of."

On Tuesday, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump amid media reports about his alleged attempts to pressure Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to indirectly assist him in being re-elected for a second term in 2020.