Trump says US is "learning much" from accident at Russia's military testing range

WASHINGTON, August 13. /TASS/. The United States is learning a lot from the recent accident at a military testing range in Russia's Arkhangelsk region, US President Donald Trump said on Monday.

"The United States is learning much from the failed missile explosion in Russia.We have similar, though more advanced, technology," Trump wrote on his official Twitter account.

"The Russian 'Skyfall' explosion has people worried about the air around the facility, and far beyond. Not good!" he added.

The accident occurred at a military testing range near Severodvinsk in the Arkhangelsk region on August 8. The Russian Defense Ministry initially said that two people died in the accident involving a liquid-fuel jet engine. On August 10, Rosatom said that five employees were killed in the accident and three more were hospitalized.