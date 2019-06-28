World leaders pose for summit success, as G20 focuses on global economic issues

On June 28 and 29, Japan is hosting the G20 summit in Osaka, it is the 14th in the history of the group, whose members account for about 90% of the global GDP and are home to approximately 60% of the global population.



The situation in the global economy as well as trade and environment-related issues are going to top the Osaka-hosted summit’s agenda.

Heads of leading international organizations, such as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, World Bank President David Malpass and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde, are attending the events.



The summit is being held at the INTEX Osaka exhibition center. Some 7,000 journalists were accredited to cover the event. About 32,000 police officers will be on duty to ensure public order and safety.