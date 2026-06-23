Algeria rallies past Jordan 2-1 at World Cup

WASHINGTON, June 23. /TASS/. Algeria beat Jordan 2-1 in a Group J match in Santa Clara, California, at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.

The two Algerian goals were scored by Nadhir Benbouali in the 69th minute and Amine Gouiri in the 82nd minute even as Jordan scored first in the 36th minute with an attack by Nizar Al-Rashdan.

Jordan, World Cup debutants, lost their chances to reach the knockout rounds.

Algeria will play Austria on June 28 as Jordan will take on Argentina in their final group game.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States between June 11 and July 19. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format. Argentina is the current FIFA World Cup champion.