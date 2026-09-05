Animated film about Captain Nevelskoy to be screened in Singapore, Toronto, Tokyo, Dubai

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The animated film "Captain Nevelskoy and the Lands of the Black Dragon" by Animation Studio Mechtalet will be screened in Singapore, Toronto, Tokyo, and Dubai, Mechtalet founder and Development Director Vitaly Ten said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We will try to show the film in foreign markets, <…> Singapore, Tokyo, Dubai, and Toronto. That makes four markets where Nevelskoy is being and will be shown," he said.

The film became one of flagship projects for the development of creative industries in the Russian Far East. Its plot is based on the story of Admiral Gennady Nevelskoy’s Amur expedition, which secured Russia’s eastern borders without a single shot being fired, while the Amur Region and Sakhalin joined the country.

The Eastern Economic Forum took place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.