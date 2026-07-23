Situation at Zaporozhye plant under control despite attacks on host city — spokesperson

MELITOPOL, July 23. /TASS/. The situation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) remains under control despite intense attacks by the Ukrainian military near its host city of Energodar, ZNPP Spokesperson Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

"The overall situation in the city and around the Zaporozhye NPP remains extremely difficult as intense attacks continue. <...> However, the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP is under control. Its personnel continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the plant remains safe," she said.

The ZNPP continues to receive electricity through a single high-voltage power line, Yashina added. The second power line is technically ready for operation, but Ukraine has not applied voltage to it. This remains one of the key factors affecting the stability of external power supplies to the plant, the spokesperson stressed.