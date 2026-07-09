June 2026 in Western Europe temperatures break record as hottest in history — Copernicus

BRUSSELS, July 9. /TASS/. June temperatures in Western Europe reached a historic high of 20.74 degrees Celsius, breaking the record set just a year ago, according to data from the European Earth observation and monitoring service Copernicus.

This is more than 3 degrees Celsius above the average for June over the 1991-2020 period. According to Samantha Burgess, strategic lead at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, "June 2026 underscored how profoundly the climate is changing." "The result is increasingly intense heatwaves, a persistently warm ocean, and growing risks for people, ecosystems and infrastructure across Europe and beyond," the expert was quoted as saying by Reuters.

As previously reported, the global ocean surface average temperature in June 2026 also reached a record high of 20.98 degrees Celsius. According to the Copernicus Marine monitoring service, the previous June temperature record was set in 2024 (20.89 degrees Celsius). The increase is attributed to the combined effects of global warming and the El Nio climate phenomenon.