Scientific platform to test technology solutions due in Arkhangelsk Region

ARKHANGELSK, June 5. /TASS/. A scientific platform to test various technological solutions in instrument engineering and other industries will be created in the Arkhangelsk Region, the Clean North - Clean Country environmental movement told TASS. The project "Development of environmental and situational monitoring technologies" will be presented at the St. Petersburg International Forum (SPIEF).

"The project's goal is to create a field platform for testing modern technological solutions in instrument engineering, autonomous systems and data analysis in conditions of the northern seas," the environmental movement said. "The project brings together developers, young engineers, scientists and experts to test unmanned boats, sensor systems, environmental monitoring technologies and promising digital solutions, including neural interfaces."

The Clean North - Clean Country environmental movement and the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI) plan to sign a cooperation agreement during the forum. The document covers two years of joint work and will become the basis for the implementation of a program for testing and developing new technologies in Arctic conditions. The project provides for a broad involvement of developers, technologists, equipment manufacturers, students, young professionals and scientists from both the Arkhangelsk Region and from other regions across the country. One of the key events will be an expert competition featuring representatives of the Arkhangelsk Region's government, the Arctic Development Project Office, AARI, the Governor's Center of the Arkhangelsk Region, and other partners.

According to leader of the Clean North - Clean Country movement Artem Smolokurov, the project's financing for 2026 has been secured due to the environmental movement's cooperation with MIREA - the Russian Technological University. The initiative also has been posted on the Dobry SPIEF platform, where applicants may receive additional expert and financial support.

"Thanks to the #Myvmeste (We Together) International Award, we are creating a platform where young engineers, scientists, developers and manufacturers will test their solutions in real Arctic conditions," the movement's leader said. "I am confident that bringing together civil science and the scientific community, business and public organizations will accelerate the introduction of domestic environmental monitoring technologies and will build up the Russian North's scientific and technological potential."

Since 2020, the Clean North - Clean Country movement has been working to study microplastics in seas and rivers with the support of the Presidential Grants Fund, the Russian State Medical University, the Lomonosov Moscow State University, the PlasticLab Research Laboratory, the Arkhangelsk Region's Ministry of Natural Resources, and the Governor's Center of the Arkhangelsk Region. The expeditions' results have been published in Russian and international scientific journals.

About the forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place from 3 to 6 June. The main theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum's program is devoted to the formation of a new global development model in the context of the global economy transformation.

The forum's organizer is the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the event's general information partner.