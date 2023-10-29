Makhachkala airport temporarily closed due to unauthorized persons in landing area

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Makhachkala’s airport has been temporarily closed after unauthorized persons broke into its landing area, Russia’s aviation authority said on Sunday.

"After unidentified persons appeared in the landing area of the Makhachkala airport it was decided to temporarily close the airport for arrivals and departures," it said. "Flights that were to land in Makhachkala have been directed to other airports."

These measures will stay in place until the situation at the airport normalizes, it said.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Dagestan’s law enforcement agencies told TASS that police have been reinforced at the airport amid the protest rally.

Several hundred people gathered at the airport protesting against the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. They broke into the airport’s building and landing area after the arrival of a regular flight from Tel Aviv.