Kremlin denies mooting, decision-making on potential introduction of martial law in Russia

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that no decisions have been made regarding the potential introduction of martial law in the country and that there have been no internal discussions of the issue.

"This is fully and entirely the prerogative of the supreme federal authority," Peskov told journalists, commenting on Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s recent statement about the need to declare martial law in Russia.

"There were no decisions made on that account and no discussions are underway on this issue," Peskov added.

Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel earlier that Ukraine had resorted to terrorism and that reprisals for the attack by Ukrainian drones on Moscow would soon follow.

"In my view, it is necessary to declare martial law in Russia and resort to all available combat resources to wipe out this terrorist cell in one fell swoop, without using the phrase ‘Ukrainian military,’" Kadyrov wrote, adding that, "Ukraine has no politicians or military personnel, only terrorists."

Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attacked Moscow and the adjoining Moscow Region on Tuesday morning. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attack involved eight drones, five of which were shot down and another three disabled by electronic warfare technologies. Two people in Moscow requested medical assistance, but neither required hospitalization. Several buildings suffered minor damage.