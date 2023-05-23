Twelve civilians injured in Ukrainian army’s shelling of Belgorod Region, says governor

BELGOROD, May 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled about 20 communities in the Belgorod Region in the past 24 hours, wounding 12 civilians, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Tuesday.

"From the morning, the settlements of Golovchino, Antonovka, Kozinka, Spodaryusheno, Gora Podol, Glotovo, Zamostye, Bezymeno, Zarechye, Graivoron, Mokraya Orlovka and Novostroyevka in the Graivoronsky urban district came under numerous mortar and artillery bombardments. Multiple launch rocket systems were used against residential buildings and civilians and explosives were dropped from quadcopters. As a result, 12 civilians were injured," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

In addition, the Kiev regime’s shelling attacks damaged 29 private homes and three cars, he said.

"Electric power is out in 14 settlements and we will begin recovery work when the operational situation is conducive for that," the governor said.

In the past 24 hours, the Belgorod district was shelled 15 times, the Borisov district three times and the village of Stary Khutor in the Valuisky district was bombarded by five shells, he said.

"The Shebekinsky urban district was shelled 25 times, including eight mortar rounds fired against the village of Terezovka, with no casualties or destruction," the governor added.