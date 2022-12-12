Russia to continue working with UN to ensure global food security — senior diplomat

ISTANBUL, December 12. /TASS/. Russia will continue working with UN representatives to ensure food security in the world, the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

"We note the efforts of the UN Secretariat, but we need concrete results, as we have said many times. We demand the Rosselkhozbank's rewithing, the provision of insurance and financial transactions that cover agricultural exports from Russia. In this regard, we will continue to work with representatives of the UN, so that the memorandum is implemented and brings concrete results in the interests of the noble goals that formed the basis of this initiative, namely, to ensure food security in the world, especially in the poorest countries", the senior diplomat told Russian reporters on Monday following political consultations between Russia and Turkey in Istanbul.

A package of documents geared towards resolving the issue of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. Under the Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations undertakes to work toward lifting anti-Russian restrictions hampering the exports of agricultural products and fertilizers.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry recalled that the assets of legal entities and individuals of the main agricultural holdings of the Russian Federation were frozen, the issue of restoring the connection of Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT was not resolved, and a ban on the supply of spare parts for agricultural machinery to Russia was imposed.