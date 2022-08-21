Russian flag installed on TV tower in Kherson

KHERSON, August 21. /TASS/. The largest Russian flag in the liberated territory of the Kherson Region has been installed on the highest point of Kherson, a TV tower, a TASS correspondent reported on Sunday.

The height of the tower is 202 meters. The flag was raised on the initiative of community activists in honor of Russian Flag Day.

According to TASS, the size of the flag is four by six meters.

On Sunday, on the occasion of the holiday, there will also be a concert with popular guest stars in the town.

Russian Flag Day was established by a decree of Russian President Boris Yeltsin on August 20, 1994. On this day in 1991, the Supreme Soviet of the Russian RSFSR adopted a decree ‘On creation of the national flag and national emblem of the RSFSR’, which provided to consider the historical flag of Russia (the cloth of horizontal white, azure and scarlet stripes) as the official national flag of the Russian Federation. The Day of the Russian Flag is celebrated on August 22.