De Gaulle’s grandson Pierre advocates close ties between Paris, Moscow

PARIS, December 27. /TASS/. Pierre de Gaulle, the grandson of former French President Charles de Gaulle, on Monday said Paris should maintain close ties with Moscow to stand for common values.

"Strong French-Russian friendship wasn’t born after the joint victory over the Nazi invaders. It exists in the soul and has long permeated the French mentality," Pierre, an economist, said after receiving congratulations from President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the 100th birthday of Pierre’s father.

General de Gaulle had a dream of Europe from the Atlantic to the Urals, and his family still stands by it, he said. Paris and Moscow, if they work together, could help make that idea a reality, he said.

"Putin is great head of state and a great leader for his country," Pierre said. "I’d like it if we could move on despite the current crisis.".