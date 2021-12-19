Gamaleya Center has technologies of making new vaccine varinats in two weeks - director

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. /TASS/. Technologies used by Russia’s Gamaleya Center make it possible to develop new variants of vaccines within a couple of weeks, if need be, the Center’s director, Alexander Gintsburg said on Sunday.

"Regrettably, no one can say what will happen in future in terms of the [virus] evolution. But technologies we use make it possible to develop new antigen vaccine variants very promptly indeed, litertally, in a couple of weeks," he said in an interview with the Dangerous Virus. The Second Year documentary aired on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to Gintsburg, there is no such necessity for the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine so far.

Gintsburg said earlier that the Gamaleya Center has technologies of making vaccines that would be effective against any coronavirus strains.